Russia, Azerbaijan to exchange tax-related information

Russia and Azerbaijan plan to launch an automatic exchange of tax information in a test mode in August 2020, head of the Federal Tax Service Mikhail Mishustin said.

Mishustin made the remark at a meeting of the Coordination Council of the Heads of Tax Services of CIS member-states in Moscow, Trend reports on Nov. 20 referring to the Russian media outlets.

The list of information that will be exchanged between the two countries automatically includes data on the income of companies and citizens received in the second country, as well as the availability of their vehicles and real estate in the second country.

The delegations of the tax administrations of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, as well as representatives of the CIS Executive Committee, the organization of the CIS member-states for training, professional retraining and raising the level of the staff’s skill in the field of tax and taxation attended the meeting of the Coordination Council of the Heads of Tax Services of CIS Member-States in Moscow.

The delegates from the Chinese State Taxation Administration and the Uzbek State Tax Committee attended the meeting as observers.

Moreover, the representatives of the Eurasian Economic Commission, the Intra-European Organization of Tax Administrations, the International Monetary Fund and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development attended the meeting.

The protocol on the e-exchange of information among the CIS member-states was signed in November 2018 and it is under ratification.

