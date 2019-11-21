Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 21

21 November 2019 10:02 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 21, compared to the prices on Nov. 20, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by over 4.1 manat and exceeded 2,501 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.03 manat and amounted to 29.1 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 13 manat and amounted to over 1,557 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 15.1 manat to over 3,011 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Nov. 21, 2019

Nov. 20, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,501.4310

2,505.5620

Silver

XAG

29.1014

29.1372

Platinum

XPT

1,557.7100

1,544.6200

Palladium

XPD

3,011.7030

2,996.5050

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 21)

