Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 21

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 21, compared to the prices on Nov. 20, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by over 4.1 manat and exceeded 2,501 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.03 manat and amounted to 29.1 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 13 manat and amounted to over 1,557 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 15.1 manat to over 3,011 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Nov. 21, 2019 Nov. 20, 2019 Gold XAU 2,501.4310 2,505.5620 Silver XAG 29.1014 29.1372 Platinum XPT 1,557.7100 1,544.6200 Palladium XPD 3,011.7030 2,996.5050