Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication announces grant competition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication together with the Council on State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) under auspices of the President of Azerbaijan, has announced a grant competition for financing NGO projects for 2020, Trend reports referring to the Center.

The non-governmental organizations specializing in this sphere are invited to participate in a joint grant competition.

In accordance with the "Concept of State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan", the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication and the Council on State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations accept the projects on the following topics:

public awareness initiatives regarding the strategic road map - up to two projects;

initiatives of promoting the export of goods of the non-oil sector - up to three projects;

initiatives of expanding the digital economy as a result of reforms in Azerbaijan - up to three projects;

initiatives of supporting the development of innovative startups in Azerbaijan - up to two projects.

“The budget of the competition fund is 80,000 manat ($47,156),” the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication said. “Up to 10 projects are expected to be funded as part of the competition. The maximum amount for each project is 8,000 manat ($4,714).”

A non-governmental organization participating in the competition must have a staff of experts with the necessary potential in the relevant spheres to solve the problem. The duration of projects can last from two to eight months.

The documents for participation in the competition have been accepted in e-form since November 20, 2019. The competition will be held in four stages.

At the first stage, the representatives of NGOs will be received and project documents will be accepted from November 20 through December 16, 2019. The second stage covers the period from November 20 through December 26, 2019, during which the NGOs and project documents will be technically selected. The project documents will be reviewed. An email about registration of the project will be sent to an NGO.

At the third stage, the registered projects will be evaluated by citizens and experts from December 27, 2019 through January 27, 2020.

The projects registered at this stage will be evaluated by citizens in e-form through the Council’s e-citizen program and by experts through the e-program of expertise.

Since January 1, 2019, the state-registered NGOs are able to submit applications worth no more than 3,000 manat ($1,768).

At the fourth stage, the discussions will be held in the Council and the winners will be announced. The results of the competition will be published on the official website of the Council and other internet resources after February 10, 2020.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Nov. 21)

