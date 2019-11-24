Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24
By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Nov. 11
|
1.7
|
Nov. 18
|
-
|
Nov. 12
|
1.7
|
Nov. 19
|
1.7
|
Nov. 13
|
1.7
|
Nov. 20
|
1.7
|
Nov. 14
|
1.7
|
Nov. 21
|
1.7
|
Nov. 15
|
1.7
|
Nov. 22
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.004 manat or 0.02 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was nearly 1.8818 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Nov. 11
|
-
|
Nov. 18
|
1.8804
|
Nov. 12
|
1.8757
|
Nov. 19
|
1.8828
|
Nov. 13
|
1.8725
|
Nov. 20
|
1.8823
|
Nov. 14
|
1.8701
|
Nov. 21
|
1.8828
|
Nov. 15
|
1.8744
|
Nov. 22
|
1.8808
|
Average weekly
|
1.8732
|
Average weekly
|
1.8818
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0266 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Nov. 11
|
-
|
Nov. 18
|
0.0267
|
Nov. 12
|
0.0266
|
Nov. 19
|
0.0266
|
Nov. 13
|
0.0265
|
Nov. 20
|
0.0266
|
Nov. 14
|
0.0264
|
Nov. 21
|
0.0266
|
Nov. 15
|
0.0266
|
Nov. 22
|
0.0267
|
Average weekly
|
0.0265
|
Average weekly
|
0.0266
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.026 manat or 1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was nearly 0.2972 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Nov. 11
|
-
|
Nov. 18
|
0.2957
|
Nov. 12
|
0.2945
|
Nov. 19
|
0.2962
|
Nov. 13
|
0.2943
|
Nov. 20
|
0.2978
|
Nov. 14
|
0.2948
|
Nov. 21
|
0.2982
|
Nov. 15
|
0.2954
|
Nov. 22
|
0.2983
|
Average weekly
|
0.2947
|
Average weekly
|
0.2972
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news