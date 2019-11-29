Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold deposit auction

29 November 2019 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will hold another deposit auction on Dec. 2, Trend reports referring to CBA.

During the auction, the Central Bank plans to raise 100 million manat ($58.8 million). The auction will be held on the Bloomberg trading platform.

The interest rate on deposits will vary from 6.01 to 7.74 percent. The funds will be placed for a period of 14 days.

CBA began to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016. Presently, 30 banks including two state-owned ones operate in Azerbaijan.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 29)

---

