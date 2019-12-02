Over 27,000 mortgage loans allocated in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Some 27,700 mortgage loans have been allocated in Azerbaijan as of December 1, 2019, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Mortgage Credit Guarantee Fund.

Value of mortgage loans amounted to 1.3 billion manat ($809.4 million) during the reporting period, whereas value of allocated loan guarantees amounted to 452.6 million manat ($266.2 million).

Total number of fund's securities in circulation is 723.8 million manat ($426.6 million).

