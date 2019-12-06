Gold price down in Azerbaijan on Dec. 6

6 December 2019 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

Trend:

The gold price decreased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 6, compared to the prices on Dec. 5, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 0.4 manat and amounted to 2,508 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1 manat and amounted to 28.8 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 2.08 manat and amounted to 1,527 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 2.6 manat and amounted to 3,183 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Dec. 6, 2019

Dec. 5, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,508.5285

2,508.9535

Silver

XAG

28.8395

28.6935

Platinum

XPT

1,527.9940

1,530.0765

Palladium

XPD

3,183.5475

3,180.9380

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 6)

