Iranian currency rates for Dec.16

16 December 2019 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 14 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 19 currencies have decreased, according to Iran’s official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the website of Iran's Central Bank (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,752 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

56,227

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,676

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,479

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,654

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,256

1 Indian rupee

INR

593

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,418

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,102

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,399

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,393

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,237

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,885

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,696

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,894

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,223

1 Russian ruble

RUB

669

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,505

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,864

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,706

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,002

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,262

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,318

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,878

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,899

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,012

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

139,060

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,146

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,841

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

1 euro

EUR

46,752

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

10,920

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,712

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,998

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

533

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

19,907

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,003

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 138,925 rials, and the price of $1 is 125,635 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 123,898 rials, and the price of $1 is 112,127 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 124,000-127,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 137,000-140,000 rials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 16
Finance 10:24
Consumption management more important than Caspian Water Transfer Plan for Iran
Business 09:51
Gasoline consumption in Iran's Bushehr fell by 22 percent
Oil&Gas 09:14
Iranian president tells new ambassador to Russia to expand relations with Moscow
Politics 02:58
2nd phase of processing plant in Iran's West Azerbaijan province soon to be commissioned with German investment
Business 15 December 16:04
Central Bank: Iran has no worries about non-oil exports
Business 15 December 15:45
Latest
Azerbaijani oil prices for Dec. 9-13
Oil&Gas 10:45
Members of Azerbaijan’s Musavat opposition party being interrogated in Europe
Politics 10:38
Qantas to put more experienced crew on board world's longest flights
Other News 10:31
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 16
Finance 10:24
Kazakhstan's well service company opens tender for well cementing
Tenders 10:22
Azerbaijan's Baku Textile Factory increases socks production
Business 10:22
IGB seeking consultant for environmental and social monitoring
Oil&Gas 10:12
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 16
Finance 10:11
Turkish businessmen association interested in investing in Azerbaijan
Business 10:05