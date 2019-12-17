Iranian currency rates for Dec.17

17 December 2019 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 20 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 16 currencies have decreased, according to Iran’s official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the website of Iran's Central Bank (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,820 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

55,850

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,732

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,484

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,656

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,265

1 Indian rupee

INR

592

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,341

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,205

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,343

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,392

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,904

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,718

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,925

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,179

1 Russian ruble

RUB

671

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,531

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,844

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,012

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,402

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,320

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,817

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,020

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,003

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

138,847

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,141

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

36,067

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

1 euro

EUR

46,820

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

10,911

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,560

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,999

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

534

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

19,998

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,995

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,996

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 138,779 rials, and the price of $1 is 126,512 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 124,700 rials, and the price of $1 is 112,644 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 125,000-128,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 137,000-140,000 rials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 17
Finance 10:44
Iran's gov't to continue ban on cars import next year
Business 09:34
Iran's Khatam Al-Anbia Construction Headquarters pays $95M worth of taxes
Business 16 December 19:44
Hashtgerd subway station in Iran to open in January
Business 16 December 19:38
Iran explains Russia's suspension in working on Fordow fuel enrichment plant
Business 16 December 19:26
Chabahar-Zahedan Railway to be opened by mid-2021
Transport 16 December 18:57
Latest
EBRD allocates loan to Uzbek bank
Finance 11:46
Azerbaijani company to increase production of sausages
Business 11:37
President Ilham Aliyev, President Volodymyr Zelensky hold one-on-one meeting (PHOTO)
Politics 11:26
Official welcome ceremony held for President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (PHOTO)
Politics 11:25
Uzbekistan launches two new trains to Russian cities
Transport 11:06
Uranium extracting company in Kazakhstan opens tender to buy measuring instruments
Tenders 11:00
Baku Higher Oil School, British company IDF sign Memorandum of Understanding
Oil&Gas 10:47
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 17
Finance 10:44
Another OSCE monitoring to be held at Azerbaijan-Armenia state border
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:41