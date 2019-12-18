Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Dec. 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 18, compared to the prices on Dec. 17, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 0.1785 manat and amounted to slightly over 2,511 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0732 manat and amounted to 28.9 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 5.2 manat and amounted to 1,578 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 98.6 manat and amounted to 3,298 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Dec. 18, 2019 Dec. 17, 2019 Gold XAU 2,511.3080 2,511.4865 Silver XAG 28.9432 29.0164 Platinum XPT 1,578.4415 1,583.7030 Palladium XPD 3,298.7650 3,397.4245