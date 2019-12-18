Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Dec. 18

18 December 2019 10:08 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 18, compared to the prices on Dec. 17, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 0.1785 manat and amounted to slightly over 2,511 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0732 manat and amounted to 28.9 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 5.2 manat and amounted to 1,578 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 98.6 manat and amounted to 3,298 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Dec. 18, 2019

Dec. 17, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,511.3080

2,511.4865

Silver

XAG

28.9432

29.0164

Platinum

XPT

1,578.4415

1,583.7030

Palladium

XPD

3,298.7650

3,397.4245

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 18)

