Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21
Trend:
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 20.04 manat ($11.7) or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,511 manat ($1,477).
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Dec. 9
|
2,494.5375
|
Dec. 16
|
2,507.7890
|
Dec. 10
|
2,507.2450
|
Dec. 17
|
2,511.4865
|
Dec. 11
|
2,488.0860
|
Dec. 18
|
2,511.3080
|
Dec. 12
|
2,484.3800
|
Dec. 19
|
2,512.2175
|
Dec. 13
|
2,482.8245
|
Dec. 20
|
2,514.4190
|
Average weekly
|
2,491.3986
|
Average weekly
|
2,511.4440
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.5 manat (2 cent) or 1.8 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.9 manat ($17).
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Dec. 9
|
28.1886
|
Dec. 16
|
28.8487
|
Dec. 10
|
28.2322
|
Dec. 17
|
29.0164
|
Dec. 11
|
28.2787
|
Dec. 18
|
28.9432
|
Dec. 12
|
28.7224
|
Dec. 19
|
28.9757
|
Dec. 13
|
28.7262
|
Dec. 20
|
28.9987
|
Average weekly
|
28.4296
|
Average weekly
|
28.9565
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 27.1 manat ($15.9) or 1.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,585 manat ($932).
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Dec. 9
|
1,518.2700
|
Dec. 16
|
1,584.7400
|
Dec. 10
|
1,528.3765
|
Dec. 17
|
1,583.7030
|
Dec. 11
|
1,565.5130
|
Dec. 18
|
1,578.4415
|
Dec. 12
|
1,597.4135
|
Dec. 19
|
1,589.1600
|
Dec. 13
|
1,584.2215
|
Dec. 20
|
1,590.5370
|
Average weekly
|
1,558.1589
|
Average weekly
|
1,585.3163
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 70.3 manat ($41.3) or 2.1 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,316 manat ($1,950).
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Dec. 9
|
3,191.2910
|
Dec. 16
|
3,303.1850
|
Dec. 10
|
3,205.9535
|
Dec. 17
|
3,397.4245
|
Dec. 11
|
3,232.4650
|
Dec. 18
|
3,298.7650
|
Dec. 12
|
3,263.0905
|
Dec. 19
|
3,276.4525
|
Dec. 13
|
3,336.8875
|
Dec. 20
|
3,305.7350
|
Average weekly
|
3,245.9375
|
Average weekly
|
3,316.3124
