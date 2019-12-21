Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 20.04 manat ($11.7) or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,511 manat ($1,477).

Change in price of one ounce of gold Dec. 9 2,494.5375 Dec. 16 2,507.7890 Dec. 10 2,507.2450 Dec. 17 2,511.4865 Dec. 11 2,488.0860 Dec. 18 2,511.3080 Dec. 12 2,484.3800 Dec. 19 2,512.2175 Dec. 13 2,482.8245 Dec. 20 2,514.4190 Average weekly 2,491.3986 Average weekly 2,511.4440

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.5 manat (2 cent) or 1.8 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.9 manat ($17).

Change in price of one ounce of silver Dec. 9 28.1886 Dec. 16 28.8487 Dec. 10 28.2322 Dec. 17 29.0164 Dec. 11 28.2787 Dec. 18 28.9432 Dec. 12 28.7224 Dec. 19 28.9757 Dec. 13 28.7262 Dec. 20 28.9987 Average weekly 28.4296 Average weekly 28.9565

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 27.1 manat ($15.9) or 1.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,585 manat ($932).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Dec. 9 1,518.2700 Dec. 16 1,584.7400 Dec. 10 1,528.3765 Dec. 17 1,583.7030 Dec. 11 1,565.5130 Dec. 18 1,578.4415 Dec. 12 1,597.4135 Dec. 19 1,589.1600 Dec. 13 1,584.2215 Dec. 20 1,590.5370 Average weekly 1,558.1589 Average weekly 1,585.3163

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 70.3 manat ($41.3) or 2.1 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,316 manat ($1,950).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Dec. 9 3,191.2910 Dec. 16 3,303.1850 Dec. 10 3,205.9535 Dec. 17 3,397.4245 Dec. 11 3,232.4650 Dec. 18 3,298.7650 Dec. 12 3,263.0905 Dec. 19 3,276.4525 Dec. 13 3,336.8875 Dec. 20 3,305.7350 Average weekly 3,245.9375 Average weekly 3,316.3124

