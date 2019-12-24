Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec.24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24
Gold, silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 24, compared to the prices on Dec. 20, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by over 16.8 manat and amounted to slightly over 2,531 manat per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.8352 manat and amounted to over 29.8 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by over 2.8 manat and amounted to 1,587 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased by 124.1 manat and amounted to 3,181 manat per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Dec. 24, 2019
|
Dec. 20, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,531.2660
|
2,514.4190
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
29.8339
|
28.9987
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,587.7150
|
1,590.5370
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
3,181.6265
|
3,305.7350
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 24)
