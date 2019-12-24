Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec.24

24 December 2019 10:13 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

Gold, silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 24, compared to the prices on Dec. 20, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by over 16.8 manat and amounted to slightly over 2,531 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.8352 manat and amounted to over 29.8 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by over 2.8 manat and amounted to 1,587 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 124.1 manat and amounted to 3,181 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Dec. 24, 2019

Dec. 20, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,531.2660

2,514.4190

Silver

XAG

29.8339

28.9987

Platinum

XPT

1,587.7150

1,590.5370

Palladium

XPD

3,181.6265

3,305.7350

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 24)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 21 December 10:37
Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 19 December 10:37
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Dec. 18
Finance 18 December 10:08
Gold, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 17
Finance 17 December 10:32
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 16
Finance 16 December 10:11
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 14 December 10:58
Latest
Iran Minister of Economy asks government to clear imported cars stuck at customs
Business 10:45
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 24
Business 10:44
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 23
Oil&Gas 10:27
First photos of Turkish domestic car appeared in social networks (PHOTO)
Turkey 10:25
Uzbekistan boost gas flow in two wells
Oil&Gas 10:14
Iran's aviation continues to develop fleet - official
Transport 10:10
CEC chairman: Voting at all polling stations in municipal elections went fine
Politics 10:06
US natural gas consumption reaches record high
Oil&Gas 10:06
Five in hospital after balloon drop sparks stampede at Australian shopping center
Other News 10:03