Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank reduces commission on money withdrawal via ATMs

27 December 2019 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

PASHA Bank, a leading corporate bank of Azerbaijan, has reduced the size of the commission for its customers when withdrawing funds from salary cards at ATMs that are not the bank's property, a source in the bank told Trend.

Now the commission for cashing out funds will be one manat, regardless of the amount of cashing out. At the same time, the source noted that this is valid only within the country. Outside of Azerbaijan, the commission will be calculated as previously.

The bank also noted that as before, no commission will be charged when withdrawing funds through Kapital Bank ATMs.

Founded in 2007, PASHA Bank is the leading corporate bank in Azerbaijan. It provides all main types of banking and financial services in Azerbaijan, including investment banking, trade finance, asset management, as well as a full package of services for small and medium enterprises. The bank serves the key sectors of the non-oil economy - agribusiness, transport, construction, trade and other areas that contribute to the diversification of the Azerbaijani economy.

PASHA Bank is the largest private bank in Azerbaijan in terms of capital, and is also among the TOP-3 private banks in terms of assets. As of Jan. 1, 2019, the bank's asset level exceeded 5.2 million manat ($3 million) with a capital of over 548 million manat ($322.3 million).

---

