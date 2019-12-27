Gold price up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 27

27 December 2019 09:58 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

Gold price increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 27 compared to the price on Dec. 26, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by over 16.9 manat and amounted to over 2,572 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0988 manat and amounted to 30.5 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by over 3.07 manat and amounted to 1,618 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 29.8 manat and amounted to 3,246 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Dec. 27, 2019

Dec. 26, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,572.0235

2,555.1085

Silver

XAG

30.4209

30.5197

Platinum

XPT

1,618.0430

1,614.8640

Palladium

XPD

3,246.7110

3,216.9100

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 27)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan decreases simplified tax rates for certain categories of taxpayers
Finance 09:53
Cotton yield growth expected with introduction of modern technologies in Azerbaijan
Business 08:50
Azerbaijan extends tax benefits for residents of industrial, technology parks
Finance 26 December 21:42
Excise taxes on alcohol, tobacco & energy drinks increase in Azerbaijan
Finance 26 December 21:42
Baku Metro talks on details of reconstruction at some stations
Transport 26 December 21:41
Azerbaijan's industrial enterprise announces sales volumes
Business 26 December 21:08
Latest
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 27
Finance 10:08
Uzbekistan boosts gas production at Doya Khatun field
Oil&Gas 10:04
Azerbaijan’s International Bank announces tender to buy Cisco’s equipment
Tenders 10:01
Azerbaijan decreases simplified tax rates for certain categories of taxpayers
Finance 09:53
Tesla secures $1.29 billion loan from Chinese banks for Shanghai factory
US 09:43
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times on Dec.26-Dec.27
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:25
Cotton yield growth expected with introduction of modern technologies in Azerbaijan
Business 08:50
Officials say 14 killed, 35 hurt in Kazakhstan plane crash (VIDEO/PHOTO) (UPDATE)
Kazakhstan 08:42
Kazakh president condoles over Almaty plane crash
Kazakhstan 08:25