Gross external debt of Georgia amounts to over $17B

27 December 2019 18:08 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Current account of Georgia reaches over $16M
Business 18:11
Georgia reveals external debt of banking sector
Finance 16:57
Turkey’s export of clothing to Georgia exceeds $80M
Turkey 15:48
Number of microfinance institutions decreases in Georgia
Finance 15:30
Azerbaijani-Chinese JV to export heating systems to Russia, Georgia, Iran, Central Asia
Business 12:09
Minister: TANAP project has great importance for Georgia
Oil&Gas 12:00
Latest
Decrease in import, export duties to revive Azerbaijan’s market of non-oil products
Business 19:18
Official: Use of differential VAT in Azerbaijan without solving accounting problem may cause big problems
Economy 19:03
Ashgabat, Bishkek mull creation of JV
Turkmenistan 18:40
Baku Textile Factory to launch new line of men’s clothing
Business 18:39
Azerbaijani foreign minister receives outgoing Sudanese ambassador (PHOTO)
Politics 18:37
Over 3.35B barrels of oil shipped from Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline
Oil&Gas 18:36
Dev't of back up energy sources for Baku Metro in full swing
Transport 18:31
Azerbaijan’s ruling party reveals list of its MP candidates
Politics 18:30
Kazakh Bek Air's plane crash: foreign citizens were on board
Kazakhstan 18:30