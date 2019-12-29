Uzbek Commodity Exchange sums up results for 2019

29 December 2019 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy sensors via tender
Tenders 16:35
Uzbek InfinBank sums up its performance for 2019
Finance 16:33
Huawei launches “smart” education system in Uzbekistan
ICT 14:33
UAE citizens granted 30-day visa-free stay in Uzbekistan
Business 14:08
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to purchase of chamfering equipment
Tenders 14:08
Epsilon welds 135 km of pipes for new gas pipelines in Uzbekistan
Construction 13:02
Latest
Iran should use all means to sell oil - former advisor to Iran's FM
Oil&Gas 16:45
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy sensors via tender
Tenders 16:35
Uzbek InfinBank sums up its performance for 2019
Finance 16:33
Iran produces and repairs nearly 500 railcars, locomotives domestically
Business 16:31
Over 21,000 tons of shrimp harvested in Iran’s Bushehr province
Business 16:27
CEC: 1,808 people applied to participate in early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 16:22
Iran commissions over 240 new railcars, more to come next year
Business 16:18
Azerbaijan's Aztelekom LLC discloses results of 2019 on ICT dev't projects
ICT 15:41
Dubai 2020 budget sets record spending to boost growth, support Expo 2020
Arab World 15:25