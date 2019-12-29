Azerbaijan's Central Bank to put up short-term notes for sale

29 December 2019 20:29 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

An auction for the placement of short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) worth 50 million manat ($29.4 million) will be held at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on Jan. 10 from 11:00 till 12:30 (GMT+4), Trend reports referring to the BSE.

According to BSE, notes at a par value of 100 manat ($58.8) each and a circulation period of 84 days will be put up for auction. The maturity date of the notes is April 6, 2020.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain the notes.

According to the requirements, each bank can submit no more than two bids: one competitive and one non-competitive.

($1 = 1.7 manat on Dec. 29)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply
Business 25 December 16:29
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply
Finance 24 December 18:09
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put bonds up for sale
Finance 21 December 10:47
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply
Finance 16 December 16:37
Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank's notes greatly exceeds supply
Finance 13 December 19:54
Pasha Capital accounts for nearly half of operations at Baku Stock Exchange
Finance 13 December 18:00
Latest
Two men shot dead in eastern Saudi city were driving car bomb
Arab World 21:18
Iran exports another vessel from Qeshm Free Trade Zone
Business 20:54
Iran's Bistoon thermal power plant generates over 3 million MW of electricity
Oil&Gas 20:30
Azerbaijan's Azneftmash to establish exports to France
Oil&Gas 20:30
Azerbaijan's Azneftmash to export drilling equipment to Eastern Europe
Business 19:56
Iran eyes to have motorcycles run on electricity as means to reduce air pollution
Business 19:38
Azerbaijan's meat, dairy manufacturer increases dairy production
Business 19:38
New brick factory to open in Azerbaijan in 2020
Construction 19:13
AZINNEX: Azerbaijan actively increasing export of high technologies
ICT 18:46