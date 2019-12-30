Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply

30 December 2019 18:31 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) raised 100 million manat ($58.8 million) from banks at a deposit auction on Dec. 30, Trend reports referring to CBA.

The supply exceeded the demand by almost 7.1 times and reached 711.2 million manat ($418.3 million).

The interest rate on deposit transactions concluded within the auction was 5.76 percent. Term of placement of funds is 14 days.

The CBA started to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016. Deposit auction is an auction during which the deposits of commercial banks are placed in CBA. The main aim of such auction is sterilization of money supply.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec. 30)

---

