Uzbek InfinBank sums up its performance for 2019

9 January 2020 09:18 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.9

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Uzbekistan’s InfinBank Joint Stock Commercial Bank has summed up the results of the year, Trend reports citing the Uzbek media.

In 2019, the Swiss investment fund increased its stake in InfinBank to 35 percent. Meawhile, the bank's representatives took part in a number of international meetings and conferences, which expanded the pool of foreign partners opening credit lines at InfinBank for business representatives.

The bank improved products and services for legal entities, which helped to achieve significant joint results.

The bank’s strong position and stability are confirmed by Moody’s ratings at B2 / Stable and Ahbor-Reyting at Stable.

Evidence of the bank's reliability as a financial partner is the fact that a number of leading European and Russian financial institutions have allocated credit lines for InfinBank. For trade finance operations in the bank, credit lines of banks in Germany, Russia, Austria and others are available.

Moreover in 2019, representatives of InfinBank held meetings and reached an agreement to continue the dialogue on attracting equity and debt capital with the following investors: Voltan Capital, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Citi Bank, Forum Asset Management, Renaissance Capital Securities, Harding Loevner, Equinox, Kyklos Capital LLC, Cumulus and others.

In 2019, more than 300 exporters used the services of the bank. These are mainly business representatives in such areas as export of agricultural products, textiles, paper products, confectionery products, wool and leather products.

