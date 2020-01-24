Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Jan. 24

24 January 2020 09:34 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

Trend:

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 24, compared to the prices on Jan. 23, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 1.4 manat and amounted to 2,651 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0103 manat and amounted to 30.2379 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 18 manat and amounted to 1,703 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 122.3 manat and amounted to 4,139 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Jan. 24, 2020

Jan. 23, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,651.6600

2,650.1725

Silver

XAG

30.2379

30.2276

Platinum

XPT

1,703.7910

1,721.8705

Palladium

XPD

4,139.3215

4,261.6790

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 24)

