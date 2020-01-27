Economist: Iran's banks should put unused assets to good use, increase capital

27 January 2020 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran's Central Bank discloses amount of loans issued for service sector
Business 14:55
Amount of loans issued for Iran's industry & mining sector up
Business 14:51
Iranian banks and financial organizations increase amount of loans
Business 14:33
Iran's exports via its Mehran customs significantly up
Business 14:24
Railway under construction in Iran's Ardabil province
Business 14:23
Reserves of gas condensate of Iran’s Pars Oil & Gas Company grow
Business 14:13
Latest
Iran's Central Bank discloses amount of loans issued for service sector
Business 14:55
Amount of loans issued for Iran's industry & mining sector up
Business 14:51
Eni discovers new gas and condensate in UAE
Oil&Gas 14:37
Iranian banks and financial organizations increase amount of loans
Business 14:33
Review of Georgian capital markets during fourth week of 2020
Finance 14:30
Iran's exports via its Mehran customs significantly up
Business 14:24
Railway under construction in Iran's Ardabil province
Business 14:23
Kazakh coal extracting venture to purchase filters via tender
Tenders 14:15
Potato prices rise in Georgia
Business 14:14