Iranian currency rates for Feb. 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 8 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 28 currencies have decreased on Feb. 13, compared to the rates on Feb. 12, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,647 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial on Feb. 13 Iranian rial on Feb. 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,407 54,428 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,940 43,052 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,351 4,361 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,540 4,544 1 Danish krone DKK 6,109 6,134 1 Indian rupee INR 589 590 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,666 137,756 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,206 27,204 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,220 38,241 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,407 5,409 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,703 31,622 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,091 27,129 1 South African rand ZAR 2,822 2,841 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,940 6,973 1 Russian ruble RUB 664 664 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,521 3,525 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,233 28,259 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,265 30,309 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,442 49,443 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,315 2,315 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 29 29 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,582 36,682 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,797 29,820 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,018 6,032 100 Thai baths THB 134,735 134,901 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,145 10,153 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,554 35,630 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,647 45,834 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,153 11,130 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,665 14,666 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,067 3,076 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 19,121 19,228 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,757 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,211 83,079 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 150,210 rials, and the price of $1 is 135,387 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 135,071 rials, and the price of $1 is 126,557 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 136,000-139,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 150,000-153,000 rials.