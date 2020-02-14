Volume of investments in Azerbaijan's socio-economic sphere in January 2020 disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

As much as 996.7 million manat ($586.2 million) of funds were allocated to the fixed capital from Azerbaijan's all financial sources to develop the country's socio-economic sphere in January 2020, Trend reports with reference to the country's State Statistical Committee.

About 70.6 percent of all investments were spent on the production of goods, 17.5 percent on services and 11.9 percent on the construction of residential buildings. Domestic capital investments accounted for 61.1 percent of the total investments.

Of the total amount of capital investments, enterprises and organizations provided 73.7 percent, budget funds accounted for 14.2 percent, private funds - 6.8 percent, off-budget funds - 3.4 percent, bank loans - 1.2 percent, other funds - 0.7 percent.

Over 17.4 billion manat ($10.2 billion) of funds were allocated for fixed capital from all financial sources to develop Azerbaijan's socio-economic sphere.

