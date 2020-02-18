New appointments in Mastercard's Rapid Emerging Markets Division

Finance 18 February 2020 14:45 (UTC+04:00)
New appointments in Mastercard's Rapid Emerging Markets Division

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The composition of the board of Rapid Emerging Markets Division of the transnational financial corporation Mastercard, operating in the field of payment systems, has changed, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

According to Turkish media, Ceren Turkben Kaya, who was responsible for marketing management in Southeast Europe at Mastercard, has been appointed vice president for marketing and communications at Mastercard's Rapid Emerging Markets Division.

The division activities covers, among other countries with rapid emerging markets, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Israel, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The new vice president graduated from the Faculty of Economics of the Turkish Bosphorus University. Ceren Turkben Kaya began her career in 2002 in the Turkish branch of Reckitt Benckiser Group, and continued as a brand manager in Turkish branch of Unilever company of UK in 2003.

Since 2010, before joining Mastercard, she worked as a senior brand development manager at the Unilever's UK office.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

