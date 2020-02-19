Baku Stock Exchange holds auction on placement of medium-term government bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on placement of medium-term government bonds of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance worth 10 million manat ($5.8 million), Trend reports referring to BSE.

The interest payment term is 1,820 days.

During the auction, 11 investors submitted 14 bids in the price range from 98 manat ($57.6) with a yield to maturity (YTM) of 9.1315 percent to 102.526 manat ($60.3) with the YTM of 7.998 percent per bond.

According to the decision of the Finance Ministry, the cut-off price of bonds amounted to 100.9 manat ($59.3) with the YTM of 8.3875 percent, and the weighted average price - 101.6595 manat ($59.7) with the YTM of 8.2102 percent. The total amount of orders at nominal prices amounted to 55.292 million manat ($32.5 million), and the placement volume - 10 million manat ($5.8 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is Jan. 21, 2025.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb. 19)

