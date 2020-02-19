Iranian currency rates for Feb. 19

Finance 19 February 2020 10:45 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for Feb. 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of nine foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 30 currencies have decreased on Feb. 19, compared to the rates on Feb. 18, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,454 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Feb. 19

Iranian rial on Feb. 18

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,604

54,600

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,712

42,833

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,296

4,325

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,510

4,524

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,072

6,090

1 Indian rupee

INR

588

589

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,399

137,501

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,228

27,192

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,173

38,269

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,406

5,408

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,711

31,706

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,857

26,959

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,805

2,796

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,920

6,940

1 Russian ruble

RUB

658

660

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,523

3,524

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,127

28,110

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,184

30,209

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,410

49,424

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,312

2,314

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

30

30

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,517

36,589

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,877

29,717

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,996

6,005

100 Thai baths

THB

134,695

134,499

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,098

10,123

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,277

35,348

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

45,354

45,492

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

11,108

11,136

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,711

14,660

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

3,063

3,069

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

546

547

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

19,056

19,079

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,757

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,079

83,037

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

4,333

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,968

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 151,730 rials, and the price of $1 is 137,311 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 139,478 rials, and the price of $1 is 128,102 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 140,000-143,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 153,000-156,000 rials.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Lavrov, Zarif, Borell discuss Iran nuclear deal, Middle East situation at Munich Security Conference
Lavrov, Zarif, Borell discuss Iran nuclear deal, Middle East situation at Munich Security Conference
Iran discloses volume of products exported from Bushehr province
Iran discloses volume of products exported from Bushehr province
Iran takes steps to safeguard its nuclear security
Iran takes steps to safeguard its nuclear security
Loading Bars
Latest
AFFA: UEFA EURO 2020 in Baku to attract more tourists than 2019 UEFA Europa League final Society 11:22
Kazakh citizens aboard Diamond Princess to return to Kazakhstan amid coronavirus outbreak Kazakhstan 11:14
Uzbekistan Airways to sell older aircrafts Transport 11:12
WHO says no indication of coronavirus cases in North Korea Other News 11:08
US expert: With such grim reality Armenia became one of dangerous spots of Europe Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:08
Meeting of intergovernmental Georgian-Belarusian commission to be held in Minsk Business 10:56
Israeli cybersecurity co SentinelOne raises $200m Israel 10:55
Turkey’s export of cement to China increases Business 10:53
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV announces tender to buy pipes Tenders 10:46
Iranian currency rates for Feb. 19 Finance 10:45
Azerbaijan's gas production significantly increases Oil&Gas 10:45
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on Feb. 19 Finance 10:44
Production of paint, varnish up in Azerbaijan in Jan. 2020 Oil&Gas 10:40
Azerbaijani oil prices on Feb. 18 Oil&Gas 10:32
Azerbaijan, Georgia sign protocol on transportation (PHOTO) Economy 10:28
Uber closing office in downtown Los Angeles US 10:15
Indonesia proposes to tax sweet drinks, polluting cars, plastic Other News 10:10
Oil gains as optimism grows economic impact of coronavirus outbreak may be brief Oil&Gas 10:06
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 19 Finance 10:02
Iran discloses number of projects implemented in housing sector, production, services Business 09:54
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times on Feb.18- Feb.19 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:48
Brexit brings record number of businesses to Netherlands in 2019 Europe 09:46
Iran's trade balance with Eurasia hits $2 billion Business 09:32
VAT administration in Georgia to be managed according to EU principles Business 09:28
Georgia to participate in Aviation Forum for Europe Transport 09:28
Georgia's loan portfolio of microfinance organizations grows Finance 09:22
Above 30 flights delayed as snowstorms hit Kazakh capital Kazakhstan 08:54
Passengers start disembarking quarantined cruise Other News 08:28
First suspected coronavirus case registered in Honduras Other News 08:03
Trump says he has ‘total confidence’ in Attorney General Barr after criticism of Tweets US 07:35
Polish Gdańsk and Azerbaijan’s Alat ports to ink memorandum on cooperation – deputy minister Transport 07:00
S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46 Other News 06:33
Boeing says it finds foreign objects in fuel tanks of several 737 Max planes US 06:05
IMF confirms staff visit to Lebanon this week Other News 05:25
Mainland China reports 1,749 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Feb. 18 (UPDATE) China 04:48
US supply militants in NE Syria with weaponry used against Turkish troops - Russian military US 04:14
Trump says there's a chance of making peace deal with Taliban in Afghanistan US 03:27
Netanyahu trial set to begin March 17 Israel 02:45
Uzbekistan's population exceeds 34 million Uzbekistan 02:03
Afghanistan’s Ghani declared winner in contested election Other News 01:21
Trump blasts proposed restrictions on selling U.S. jet parts to China US 00:37
Pakistan Army successfully test fires Ra’ad 2 cruise missile Other News 18 February 23:53
Turkey demands return to Sochi agreement terms for calm in Idlib Turkey 18 February 23:15
President of Kazakhstan instructs to provide rural schools with access to the Internet Kazakhstan 18 February 22:47
US dollar appreciation won’t necessarily put downward pressure on commodity prices Business 18 February 22:24
US advises India, China against buying Venezuela oil US 18 February 22:11
WHO commends steps taken by Sri Lankan authorities to control COVID-19 Other News 18 February 21:44
Latvia eyes more investors from Azerbaijan to its ports, logistic hubs Business 18 February 21:03
Cargo transportation through Azerbaijan within TRACECA increases Transport 18 February 20:58
Iran manufactures its first support vessel for fishing ships Business 18 February 20:55
Azerbaijan's gas transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum up Oil&Gas 18 February 20:44
Azerbaijan decreases oil transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Oil&Gas 18 February 20:43
Turkmenistan unveils plan for silkworm cocoon production volumes Business 18 February 20:43
Azerbaijan reveals statistics on electricity generation Oil&Gas 18 February 20:37
Azerbaijan’s GDP in Jan. 2020 increases compared to Jan. 2019 Business 18 February 20:36
Turkmenistan launches cheese production Business 18 February 20:34
Azerbaijan’s projected revenues from pomegranate exports revealed Business 18 February 20:04
Azerbaijan’s Agency for SMEs, USAID start initiative to support business associations Economy 18 February 20:03
Executive power of Azerbaijan’s Sheki opens tender on accommodation, catering services Tenders 18 February 19:52
New drilling rig commissioned in Iran Business 18 February 19:51
Iran signs agreement related to South Azadegan field Oil&Gas 18 February 19:47
National Iranian Drilling Company talks "Fath 71" drilling rig’s operation Oil&Gas 18 February 19:35
Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund opens tender on printing services Tenders 18 February 19:33
Turkmenistan, Russia hold business negotiations Business 18 February 19:25
Minister: Iran dreamt about production of drilling rig Oil&Gas 18 February 19:25
Russian professor talks Azerbaijan's development of digital technologies Commentary 18 February 18:47
Iran discloses production volume of East Oil and Gas Production Company Oil&Gas 18 February 18:36
Passenger transportation by air in Turkey slightly decreases Turkey 18 February 18:26
Georgia draws up agreements for construction of first oil refinery Oil&Gas 18 February 18:24
Iran makes significant progress in Goureh-Jask oil pipeline construction Oil&Gas 18 February 18:15
Azerbaijan’s BakuBus LLC opens tender to repair vehicles Tenders 18 February 18:12
FATF decision won’t affect Iran’s trade relations Business 18 February 18:11
Deputy of Azerbaijan's Parliament to participate in OSCE PA winter session Politics 18 February 18:04
Figures of Iran's foreign trade disclosed Business 18 February 18:03
Israeli investors interested in Georgian business environment Business 18 February 17:58
Israir airline company to launch flights to Kazakhstan Transport 18 February 17:57
EU lists Cayman Islands, Panama as tax havens Europe 18 February 17:45
Walmart sees slowing online sales growth after lackluster holiday quarter US 18 February 17:44
U.N. Libya envoy says Tripoli port was attacked on Tuesday Arab World 18 February 17:41
CEC: All complaints on Azerbaijan's snap parliamentary elections to be seriously considered Politics 18 February 17:40
Turkey's export of chemical products to US drops Turkey 18 February 17:35
President Ilham Aliyev receives chairman of Board of Baku Transport Agency (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18 February 17:28
Albania cancels tender for construction of gas pipeline to link Vlora TPP to TAP Oil&Gas 18 February 17:25
Russian professor: Azerbaijan's energy projects driven by economic logic Politics 18 February 17:24
Investments value in Kazakhstan's geological exploration revealed Oil&Gas 18 February 17:21
Baku holding first meeting of ‘Goodwill Meridians’ volunteer event (PHOTO) Society 18 February 17:19
Ministry: Turkey to promote Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway for movement of tourists Turkey 18 February 17:13
Malaysia interested in cooperation with Georgia Business 18 February 16:55
Azerbaijan, Russia to strengthen co-op in ensuring flight safety (PHOTO) Society 18 February 16:54
Uzbekistan improves its energy potential via modern technologies Oil&Gas 18 February 16:47
Maersk Drilling updates on hybrid rig project Oil&Gas 18 February 16:44
Azercell supports development of Azerbaijan film industry Society 18 February 16:38
Iran discloses oil products put up for sale at Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 18 February 16:36
Azerbaijan's Education Ministry opens tender to purchase printing services Tenders 18 February 16:35
EU-wide Karabakh rally to be held in Berlin (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 February 16:34
Azerbaijani postal service opens tender to buy computer equipment Tenders 18 February 16:29
Turkmenistan - International Organization for Migration co-op discussed in Ashgabat Turkmenistan 18 February 16:28
Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit city opens tender to repair streets Economy 18 February 16:24
Flights on various international routes to be launched in Kazakhstan Transport 18 February 16:24
Georgia, Estonia plan to increase number of charter flights Transport 18 February 16:20
All news