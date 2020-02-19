Iranian currency rates for Feb. 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

The rates of nine foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 30 currencies have decreased on Feb. 19, compared to the rates on Feb. 18, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,454 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb. 19 Iranian rial on Feb. 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,604 54,600 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,712 42,833 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,296 4,325 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,510 4,524 1 Danish krone DKK 6,072 6,090 1 Indian rupee INR 588 589 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,399 137,501 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,228 27,192 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,173 38,269 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,406 5,408 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,711 31,706 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,857 26,959 1 South African rand ZAR 2,805 2,796 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,920 6,940 1 Russian ruble RUB 658 660 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,523 3,524 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,127 28,110 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,184 30,209 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,410 49,424 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,312 2,314 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,517 36,589 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,877 29,717 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,996 6,005 100 Thai baths THB 134,695 134,499 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,098 10,123 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,277 35,348 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,354 45,492 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,108 11,136 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,711 14,660 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,063 3,069 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 19,056 19,079 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,757 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,079 83,037 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,968 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 151,730 rials, and the price of $1 is 137,311 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 139,478 rials, and the price of $1 is 128,102 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 140,000-143,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 153,000-156,000 rials.