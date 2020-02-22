Iranian currency rates for Feb. 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 15 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 24 currencies have decreased on Feb. 22, compared to the rates on Feb. 20, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,548 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb. 22 Iranian rial on Feb. 20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,428 54,217 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,934 42,685 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,324 4,285 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,527 4,515 1 Danish krone DKK 6,100 6,072 1 Indian rupee INR 585 586 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,975 137,068 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,224 27,237 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,647 37,702 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,394 5,403 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,766 31,747 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,670 26,709 1 South African rand ZAR 2,800 2,791 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,889 6,903 1 Russian ruble RUB 657 660 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,525 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,836 27,905 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,036 29,991 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,458 49,445 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,313 2,309 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 29 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,345 36,437 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,591 29,730 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,978 5,982 100 Thai baths THB 133,030 133,920 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,024 10,039 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,798 35,036 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,548 45,346 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,158 11,167 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,860 14,853 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,039 3,054 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 19,005 19,059 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,757 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,517 82,887 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,334 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 154,434 rials, and the price of $1 is 140,726 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 143,875 rials, and the price of $1 is 128,424 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 141,000-144,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 153,000-156,000 rials.