Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Feb. 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

The prices of gold, silver and platinum decreased, while palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 26, compared to the prices on Feb. 25, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 22.7 manat and amounted to 2,791 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.8097 manat and amounted to 30.7895 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 57.3 manat and amounted to 1,585 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 116.1 manat and amounted to 4,632 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Feb. 26, 2020 Feb. 25, 2020 Gold XAU 2,791.9100 2,814.6475 Silver XAG 30.7895 31.5992 Platinum XPT 1,585.3010 1,642.6080 Palladium XPD 4,632.5850 4,516.4155

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 26)