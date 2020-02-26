Iranian currency rates for Feb. 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

The rates of 16 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 18 currencies have decreased on Feb. 26, compared to the rates on Feb. 25, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,644 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb. 26 Iranian rial on Feb. 25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,544 54,338 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,971 42,910 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,318 4,318 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,485 4,498 1 Danish krone DKK 6,110 6,107 1 Indian rupee INR 586 585 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,008 136,976 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,235 27,238 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,020 37,896 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,392 5,393 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,629 31,610 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,525 26,643 1 South African rand ZAR 2,759 2,778 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,829 6,861 1 Russian ruble RUB 644 646 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,530 3,524 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,694 27,779 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,042 30,061 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,544 49,543 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,312 2,311 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,401 36,345 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,741 29,752 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,973 5,980 100 Thai baths THB 131,877 132,516 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,906 9,942 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,573 34,639 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,644 45,621 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,116 11,154 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,066 14,967 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,015 3,021 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 18,841 18,943 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,755 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,326 82,315 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 158,275 rials, and the price of $1 is 147,531 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 144,287 rials, and the price of $1 is 134,164 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 147,000-150,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 158,000-161,000 rials.