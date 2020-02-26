Iranian currency rates for Feb. 26

Finance 26 February 2020
Iranian currency rates for Feb. 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 16 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 18 currencies have decreased on Feb. 26, compared to the rates on Feb. 25, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,644 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Feb. 26

Iranian rial on Feb. 25

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,544

54,338

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,971

42,910

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,318

4,318

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,485

4,498

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,110

6,107

1 Indian rupee

INR

586

585

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,008

136,976

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,235

27,238

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,020

37,896

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,392

5,393

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,629

31,610

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,525

26,643

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,759

2,778

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,829

6,861

1 Russian ruble

RUB

644

646

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,530

3,524

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,694

27,779

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,042

30,061

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,544

49,543

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,312

2,311

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

30

30

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,401

36,345

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,741

29,752

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,973

5,980

100 Thai baths

THB

131,877

132,516

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,906

9,942

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,573

34,639

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,644

45,621

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

11,116

11,154

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,066

14,967

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

3,015

3,021

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

546

547

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

18,841

18,943

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

24,755

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,326

82,315

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

4,333

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 158,275 rials, and the price of $1 is 147,531 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 144,287 rials, and the price of $1 is 134,164 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 147,000-150,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 158,000-161,000 rials.

