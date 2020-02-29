Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 29

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Feb. 17 1.7 Feb. 24 1.7 Feb. 18 1.7 Feb. 25 1.7 Feb. 19 1.7 Feb. 26 1.7 Feb. 20 1.7 Feb. 27 1.7 Feb. 21 1.7 Feb. 28 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0291 manat (1.6 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8515 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Feb. 17 1.8425 Feb. 24 1.8397 Feb. 18 1.8412 Feb. 25 1.8463 Feb. 19 1.8355 Feb. 26 1.8478 Feb. 20 1.8358 Feb. 27 1.855 Feb. 21 1.8352 Feb. 28 1.8688 Average weekly 1.838 Average weekly 1.8515

The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.001 manat (3.8 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0261 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Feb. 17 0.0267 Feb. 24 0.0265 Feb. 18 0.0268 Feb. 25 0.0265 Feb. 19 0.0266 Feb. 26 0.026 Feb. 20 0.0267 Feb. 27 0.0259 Feb. 21 0.0265 Feb. 28 0.0255 Average weekly 0.0267 Average weekly 0.0261

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0051 manat (1.8 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2763 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Feb. 17 0.2840 Feb. 24 0.2784 Feb. 18 0.2825 Feb. 25 0.2773 Feb. 19 0.2822 Feb. 26 0.2764 Feb. 20 0.2810 Feb. 27 0.2759 Feb. 21 0.2813 Feb. 28 0.2733 Average weekly 0.2822 Average weekly 0.2763

