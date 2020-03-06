Baku Stock Exchange holds auction on placement of mortgage bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Baku Stock Exchange held an auction on placement of mortgage bonds AZ2042008683 of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, Trend reports referring to BSE.

During the auction, the BSE attracted 20 million manat ($11.7 million) from Azerbaijani banks.

The interest payment term is 6,840 days.

The price of bonds amounted to 1,000 manat ($588.2), the total amount of orders at face value amounted to 20 million manat.

The maturity date of the bonds is November 27, 2038.

(1 USD= 1.7 AZN on Mar. 6)

