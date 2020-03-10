Gold price down in Azerbaijan on March 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 10

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on March 10, compared to the price on March 6, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on Mar. 10.

The price of gold decreased by 24.2675 manat and amounted to 2,829.1315 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.5766 manat and amounted to 28.9853 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 26.7325 manat and amounted to 1,495.3795 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 0.9435 manat and amounted to 4,282.912 manat per ounce.

Precious metals March 10, 2020 March 6, 2020 Gold XAU 2,829.1315 2,853.399 Silver XAG 28.9853 29.5619 Platinum XPT 1,495.3795 1,468.647 Palladium XPD 4,282.912 4,281.9685

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Mar. 10)