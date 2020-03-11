Iranian currency rates for March 11

Iranian currency rates for March 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 11. Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, compared to March 10, 9 currencies were increased and 25 currencies were decreased

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,614 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on March 11

Iranian rial on March 10

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,280

54,903

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,895

44,996

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,425

4,443

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,394

4,398

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,372

6,406

1 Indian rupee

INR

568

568

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,244

137,328

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,669

26,729

100 Japanese yens

JPY

40,162

40,357

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,407

5,406

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,670

30,782

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,396

26,557

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,633

2,639

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,834

6,837

1 Russian ruble

RUB

593

572

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,520

3,529

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,327

27,611

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,217

30,314

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,551

49,537

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,303

2,305

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

32

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,332

35,276

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,345

30,211

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,041

6,055

100 Thai baths

THB

133,177

133,623

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,916

9,939

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,187

35,159

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,240

1 euro

EUR

47,614

47,827

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,603

10,823

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,055

15,062

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,926

2,939

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

553

553

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

18,237

17,847

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,140

83,209

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

4,333

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,975

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 167 075 rials, and the price of $1 is 151 067 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 154 328 rials, and the price of $1 is 138 966 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 150,000-153,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 166,000-169,000 rials.

