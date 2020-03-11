Iranian currency rates for March 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 11. Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, compared to March 10, 9 currencies were increased and 25 currencies were decreased

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,614 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 11 Iranian rial on March 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,280 54,903 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,895 44,996 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,425 4,443 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,394 4,398 1 Danish krone DKK 6,372 6,406 1 Indian rupee INR 568 568 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,244 137,328 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,669 26,729 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,162 40,357 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,407 5,406 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,670 30,782 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,396 26,557 1 South African rand ZAR 2,633 2,639 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,834 6,837 1 Russian ruble RUB 593 572 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,520 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,327 27,611 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,217 30,314 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,551 49,537 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,303 2,305 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,332 35,276 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,345 30,211 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,041 6,055 100 Thai baths THB 133,177 133,623 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,916 9,939 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,187 35,159 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,240 1 euro EUR 47,614 47,827 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,603 10,823 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,055 15,062 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,926 2,939 1 Afghan afghani AFN 553 553 1 Belarus ruble BYN 18,237 17,847 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,140 83,209 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,975 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 167 075 rials, and the price of $1 is 151 067 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 154 328 rials, and the price of $1 is 138 966 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 150,000-153,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 166,000-169,000 rials.