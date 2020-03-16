Gold price drops in Azerbaijan on March 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on March 16, compared to the price on March 13, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on Mar. 16.

The price of gold decreased by 56.5760 manat and amounted to 2,627.588 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 1.6698 manat and amounted to 24.995 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 45.781 manat and amounted to 1,304.886 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 182.444 manat and amounted to 3,041.0535 manat per ounce.

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on March 16)