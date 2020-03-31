Large donations made to Georgian StopCov fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

A total of 15.5 million lari (about $4.67 million) has already been accumulated in the StopCov fund created on March 23 to help vulnerable groups of the populations during the coronavirus outbreak in Georgia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The companies that have made donations include MagtiCom - 3 million lari ($863,499), RMG - 1 million lari ($287,833), Silknet - 1 million lari ($287,833), Anagi - 300,000 lari ($86,349), Georgian Industrial Group - 300,000 lari ($86,349), Georgian Business Association - 300,000 lari ($86,349), Dariali Energy - 200,000 lari ($57,566), VTB Bank - 200,000 lari ($57,566), Tegeta Motors - 200,000 lari ($57,566), Dirsi - 200,000 lari ($57,566), Gino Holding - 150,000 lari ($43,174), M2 - 100,000 lari ($28,783), the Georgian Football Federation - 100,000 lari ($28,783), APM Terminals Poti - 100,000 lari ($28,783), Casa Calda - 100,000 lari ($28,783), Askaneli Brothers - 100,000 lari ($28,783), Bolero & Company - 100,000 lari ($28,783), Black Sea Terminal - 100,000 lari ($28,783), Chiaturmanganum Georgia - 100,000 lari ($28,783).

In addition to the companies, private individuals have also donated to the fund, announced the press office of the foundation.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 100.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

---

