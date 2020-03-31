Large donations made to Georgian StopCov fund

Finance 31 March 2020 09:51 (UTC+04:00)
Large donations made to Georgian StopCov fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

A total of 15.5 million lari (about $4.67 million) has already been accumulated in the StopCov fund created on March 23 to help vulnerable groups of the populations during the coronavirus outbreak in Georgia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The companies that have made donations include MagtiCom - 3 million lari ($863,499), RMG - 1 million lari ($287,833), Silknet - 1 million lari ($287,833), Anagi - 300,000 lari ($86,349), Georgian Industrial Group - 300,000 lari ($86,349), Georgian Business Association - 300,000 lari ($86,349), Dariali Energy - 200,000 lari ($57,566), VTB Bank - 200,000 lari ($57,566), Tegeta Motors - 200,000 lari ($57,566), Dirsi - 200,000 lari ($57,566), Gino Holding - 150,000 lari ($43,174), M2 - 100,000 lari ($28,783), the Georgian Football Federation - 100,000 lari ($28,783), APM Terminals Poti - 100,000 lari ($28,783), Casa Calda - 100,000 lari ($28,783), Askaneli Brothers - 100,000 lari ($28,783), Bolero & Company - 100,000 lari ($28,783), Black Sea Terminal - 100,000 lari ($28,783), Chiaturmanganum Georgia - 100,000 lari ($28,783).

In addition to the companies, private individuals have also donated to the fund, announced the press office of the foundation.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 100.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Norway's credit for airlines gets regulatory approval
Norway's credit for airlines gets regulatory approval
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 61,913
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 61,913
Coronavirus epidemic 'far from over' in Asia - WHO official
Coronavirus epidemic 'far from over' in Asia - WHO official
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan's MFA makes statement on March 31 - Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis Politics 10:55
Norway's credit for airlines gets regulatory approval Europe 10:47
IMF: Outbreak of COVID-19 affects Georgian economy Business 10:47
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 61,913 Europe 10:46
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 31 Finance 10:46
Second lethal coronavirus case confirmed in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 10:45
Publication on March 31 – Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis posted on President Ilham Aliyev’s official Facebook page (PHOTO) Politics 10:45
Central Bank of Uzbekistan extends credit payment terms Finance 10:39
Azerbaijan's Economy Minister discloses sectors less affected by coronavirus Economy 10:30
Customs continue to operate in southern provinces of Iran Business 10:17
Gold price drops in Azerbaijan on March 31 Economy 10:05
Uzbekistan reports eight new coronavirus cases Uzbekistan 10:05
Azerbaijan's Economy Minister: Restrictions applied by state to economic activity primarily affect micro-entrepreneurs Economy 09:53
Large donations made to Georgian StopCov fund Finance 09:51
Azerbaijan's State Border Service talks Armenian media false information Politics 09:51
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:37
Thailand reports 127 new coronavirus cases, one death Other News 09:22
Coronavirus epidemic 'far from over' in Asia - WHO official Other News 09:18
Japan coronavirus infections top 2,000 cases Other News 08:46
Kazakhstan reports 17 new coronavirus cases Kazakhstan 08:21
First U.S. military servicemember dies from coronavirus US 07:57
Trump says coronavirus guidelines may get tougher; 1 million Americans tested US 07:25
S. Korea reports 125 new virus cases, total now at 9,786 Other News 06:51
Novel coronavirus death toll in US tops 3,000 — university (UPDATE) US 06:27
Chinese mainland reports zero increase in domestic COVID-19 cases Other News 05:53
US extends Iran nuclear cooperation sanctions waivers US 05:31
1 million people tested for COVID-19 in U.S. US 05:13
Indian police fire tear gas at jobless workers defying coronavirus lockdown Other News 04:49
103 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reported in Georgia, 20 recovered from virus Georgia 04:26
61 hospitals in Wuhan ready to receive non-COVID-19 patients Other News 03:34
US wants to send $100 million in medical aid to Italy US 02:49
Air New Zealand to lay off 3,500 employees as virus halts travel Other News 02:15
Austria to make basic face masks compulsory in supermarkets Europe 01:41
Coronavirus cases in Turkey surpass 10,000 Turkey 01:09
Italy sees 812 more coronavirus deaths, but new cases fall steeply Europe 00:23
March 31 – Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis Politics 00:01
Belarus COVID-19 cases rise to 152 Other News 30 March 23:28
Another provocation of Armenian Armed Forces suppressed: Azerbaijan’s State Border Service Politics 30 March 22:21
Azerbaijani state to support payment of interest on business loans Economy 30 March 22:20
Finland extends coronavirus restrictions by one month: PM Europe 30 March 21:58
Number of coronavirus cases in Moldova up to 298 Other News 30 March 21:34
Iranian Cabinet of Ministers approves prices for some products Business 30 March 20:59
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns terrorist attacks in Saudi Arabia Politics 30 March 20:57
Putin, Trump discuss closer cooperation in fighting Covid pandemic, says Kremlin Russia 30 March 20:46
Azerbaijan sets additional measures to prevent spread of coronavirus Politics 30 March 20:19
Review of production in Azerbaijani non-oil sector from January through February 2020 Business 30 March 20:00
Azerbaijani president changes decree on State of Emergency Politics 30 March 19:48
Azerbaijani analysts: Gold begins to rise in price again Finance 30 March 19:47
Russia's Gazprombank welcomes reaffirmation of Azerbaijan's "BB +" level in S&P rating Oil&Gas 30 March 19:14
Georgia declares countrywide quarantine Georgia 30 March 18:45
Uzbekistan temporarily lifts customs duties on import of medical products Finance 30 March 18:33
Kazakh oil extracting company Ozenmunaygaz to buy accumulators via tender Tenders 30 March 18:23
Iran's National Development Fund resumes fund allocation for Sadaf Assaluyeh Petrochemical project Oil&Gas 30 March 18:08
Azerbaijani company talks transition to work online Business 30 March 18:08
Iran's ports continue to operate during Nowruz holidays Transport 30 March 18:05
Azerbaijan's parliament ratifies joining another international document Politics 30 March 17:53
Exports of products via Iran's Semnan province announced Business 30 March 17:52
How much will US sanctions cut from Iran’s oil revenues? Oil&Gas 30 March 17:49
How coronavirus-ready is Iran's telecommunication infrastructure? Business 30 March 17:45
IHS Markit forecasts staggering number in oil supply and demand balance Oil&Gas 30 March 17:40
Iran says no manufactures helping to curb coronavirus are to be shut down Iran 30 March 17:23
Georgia continues to build its part of East-West international highway Construction 30 March 17:16
Total coronavirus cases count exceeds 300 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 30 March 17:13
Volume of money transfers to Uzbekistan significantly increases Finance 30 March 17:05
Germany expands export loan guarantees in response to coronavirus Europe 30 March 17:02
Iran extends visas for foreigners for 3 months Iran 30 March 16:57
Iran's IMIDRO assigns funds to import face masks Business 30 March 16:51
Kazakhstan’s Mangistauenergomunay to buy uninterrupted power modules via tender Tenders 30 March 16:46
CAERC talks development of financial startups, digitalization processes in Azerbaijan ICT 30 March 16:44
Number of Turkmen tourists visiting Turkey revealed Turkey 30 March 16:28
Azerbaijani diaspora continues to support compatriots in Ukraine (PHOTO) Politics 30 March 16:26
Thailand earmarks further $15 billion for coronavirus crisis Other News 30 March 16:23
Azerbaijan confirms 64 new coronavirus cases, 11 recover Politics 30 March 16:22
Kazakhstan suspends visa free regime for foreign citizens amid coronavirus spread Tourism 30 March 16:21
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company, Equinor sign co-op agreement (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 30 March 16:19
Norway says its economy may contract 4% this year Europe 30 March 16:17
UK banks could review 2020 dividends due to pandemic Europe 30 March 16:17
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers makes changes to rules related to air transportation Economy 30 March 16:15
Netanyahu self-isolating after aide tests positive for coronavirus Israel 30 March 16:14
Georgia allocates funds to stockpile essential food products Business 30 March 16:14
European Commission allocates 140M euros to EaP to fight COVID-19 Politics 30 March 16:07
Another innovation at UNEC Society 30 March 15:57
Johnson & Johnson says testing of coronavirus vaccine to begin by September US 30 March 15:57
IAG says British Airways extends credit facility Europe 30 March 15:53
Bulgaria to spend over 1 billion levs to support employment Europe 30 March 15:48
Volume of gasoil transshipment via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 30 March 15:48
Turkmenistan to import equipment for gas turbine power station Oil&Gas 30 March 15:45
Kazakhstan's fuel producers exempt from paying some taxes Oil&Gas 30 March 15:44
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for procurement of spare parts Tenders 30 March 15:29
REC Caucasus implements new agricultural project in Georgia Business 30 March 15:25
Uzbeknefegaz starts to modernize propane - butane production of Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 30 March 15:25
UNICEF: One of best decisions amid threat of coronavirus is to stay at home Society 30 March 15:10
Exports via customs of Iran's Mazandaran province up Business 30 March 15:06
Turkmenistan approves new procedure for conducting exchange trades Business 30 March 15:04
Iran unable to slow down coronavirus infection spread Iran 30 March 14:54
Turkey sees growth in number of vehicles in February Turkey 30 March 14:54
Azerbaijani parliament approves agreements signed by government with several countries Politics 30 March 14:45
Azerbaijani oil prices for March 23-27 Oil&Gas 30 March 14:38
Minister: No problems with supply of bread in Georgia Business 30 March 14:37
Export of fruits, nuts from Georgia up in January-February 2020 Business 30 March 14:28
All news