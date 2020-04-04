Iranian currency rates for April 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 4, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 22 currencies have decreased compared to April 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,382 rials.

Currency Iranian rial April 4 Iranian rial on April 2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,535 52,008 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,987 43,388 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,124 4,184 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,966 4,026 1 Danish krone DKK 6,079 6,154 1 Indian rupee INR 550 551 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 134,833 134,193 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,224 25,288 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,715 39,083 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 29,573 29,620 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,617 24,867 1 South African rand ZAR 2,206 2,302 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,238 6,261 1 Russian ruble RUB 549 533 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,540 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 25,187 25,509 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,186 29,249 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,344 49,372 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,217 2,217 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,190 34,257 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,186 29,651 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,924 5,912 100 Thai baths THB 127,287 126,907 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,638 9,581 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,971 33,940 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,382 45,934 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,353 9,348 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,203 12,949 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,558 2,533 1 Afghan afghani AFN 553 549 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,217 16,169 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,799 82,540 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 176,449 rials, and the price of $1 is 159,625 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 151,815 rials, and the price of $1 is 141,208 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 157,000-160,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 172,000-175,000 rials.