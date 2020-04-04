Uzbekistan begins disinfection of streets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan has allocated one billion soum ($103,621) for disinfection of streets to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Trend reports citing the Uzbek media.

It is reported that disinfection will take place in all parts of the country.

Currently, 190 people are infected with the coronavirus in the country, 25 patients have been cured of the virus and two citizens have died.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested coronavirus-positive.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease is nearing 59,000. Over 1.1 million have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 227,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

---

