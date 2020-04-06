Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6
By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
March 23
|
-
|
March 30
|
1.7
|
March 24-25
|
-
|
March 31
|
1.7
|
March 26-27
|
-
|
April 1
|
1.7
|
March 27-28
|
-
|
April 2
|
1.7
|
March 29
|
1.7
|
April 3
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0273 manat (1.4 percent).
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8668 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
March 23
|
-
|
March 30
|
1.8842
|
March 24-25
|
-
|
March 31
|
1.8737
|
March 26-27
|
-
|
April 1
|
1.874
|
March 27-28
|
-
|
April 2
|
1.8594
|
March 29
|
1.8941
|
April 3
|
1.8427
|
Average weekly
|
1.8941
|
Average weekly
|
1.8668
The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0215 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
March 23
|
-
|
March 30
|
0.0214
|
March 24-25
|
-
|
March 31
|
0.0214
|
March 26-27
|
-
|
April 1
|
0.0216
|
March 27-28
|
-
|
April 2
|
0.0215
|
March 29
|
0.0215
|
April 3
|
0.022
|
Average weekly
|
0.0215
|
Average weekly
|
0.0215
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0059 manat (2.2 percent).
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2575 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
March 23
|
-
|
March 30
|
0.2624
|
March 24-25
|
-
|
March 31
|
0.2585
|
March 26-27
|
-
|
April 1
|
0.2569
|
March 27-28
|
-
|
April 2
|
0.2534
|
March 29
|
0.2634
|
April 3
|
0.2563
|
Average weekly
|
0.2634
|
Average weekly
|
0.2575
