Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Finance 6 April 2020 13:16 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

March 23

-

March 30

1.7

March 24-25

-

March 31

1.7

March 26-27

-

April 1

1.7

March 27-28

-

April 2

1.7

March 29

1.7

April 3

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0273 manat (1.4 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8668 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

March 23

-

March 30

1.8842

March 24-25

-

March 31

1.8737

March 26-27

-

April 1

1.874

March 27-28

-

April 2

1.8594

March 29

1.8941

April 3

1.8427

Average weekly

1.8941

Average weekly

1.8668

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0215 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

March 23

-

March 30

0.0214

March 24-25

-

March 31

0.0214

March 26-27

-

April 1

0.0216

March 27-28

-

April 2

0.0215

March 29

0.0215

April 3

0.022

Average weekly

0.0215

Average weekly

0.0215

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0059 manat (2.2 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2575 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

March 23

-

March 30

0.2624

March 24-25

-

March 31

0.2585

March 26-27

-

April 1

0.2569

March 27-28

-

April 2

0.2534

March 29

0.2634

April 3

0.2563

Average weekly

0.2634

Average weekly

0.2575

---

