Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate March 23 - March 30 1.7 March 24-25 - March 31 1.7 March 26-27 - April 1 1.7 March 27-28 - April 2 1.7 March 29 1.7 April 3 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0273 manat (1.4 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8668 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate March 23 - March 30 1.8842 March 24-25 - March 31 1.8737 March 26-27 - April 1 1.874 March 27-28 - April 2 1.8594 March 29 1.8941 April 3 1.8427 Average weekly 1.8941 Average weekly 1.8668

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0215 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate March 23 - March 30 0.0214 March 24-25 - March 31 0.0214 March 26-27 - April 1 0.0216 March 27-28 - April 2 0.0215 March 29 0.0215 April 3 0.022 Average weekly 0.0215 Average weekly 0.0215

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0059 manat (2.2 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2575 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate March 23 - March 30 0.2624 March 24-25 - March 31 0.2585 March 26-27 - April 1 0.2569 March 27-28 - April 2 0.2534 March 29 0.2634 April 3 0.2563 Average weekly 0.2634 Average weekly 0.2575

