Azerbaijani ATMs not to charge interests from social payments
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6
By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:
The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the "Azerbaijan Banks Association" Public Union made a joint statement, Trend reports.
No additional interests will be charged from social payments such as pensions, benefits, scholarships, compensations, targeted assistance received at any bank, ATM or post terminal of Azerpost LLC of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies during the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan, the statement said.
The statement also noted that in case of any questions, citizens can contact the call-center at 142.
Latest
Cabinet of Ministers: Azerbaijan not to allow unjustified dismissal from work during special quarantine regime
Nar starts to render mobile service for customers under preventive measures against coronavirus outbreak
Azerbaijan’s Regional Development Public Association creating web portal for those who need help and want to render it
Azerbaijan’s Association of Insurers talks about exemption of insurers from deductions to Central Bank
Russian expert on upcoming OPEC meeting: Baku's position important for both partners and foreign investors
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of medical masks manufacturing enterprise in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park (PHOTO/VIDEO)