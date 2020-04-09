Gold price drops in Azerbaijan on April 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on April 9, compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 1.445 manat and amounted to 2,802.807 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0745 manat and amounted to 25.6088 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 10.5995 manat and amounted to 1,248.0465 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 4.352 manat and amounted to 3,725.261 manat per ounce.

Precious metals April 9, 2020 April 8, 2020 Gold XAU 2,802.807 2,804.252 Silver XAG 25.6088 25.5343 Platinum XPT 1,248.0465 1,258.646 Palladium XPD 3,725.261 3,720.909

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on April 9)