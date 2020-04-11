Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11
By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 84.2979 manat ($49.5) in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,809 manat ($1,652), which is 3 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
March 30
|
2,750.855
|
April 6
|
2,750.702
|
March 31
|
2,744.8115
|
April 7
|
2,818.532
|
April 1
|
2,696.1915
|
April 8
|
2,804.252
|
April 2
|
2,693.973
|
April 9
|
2,802.807
|
April 3
|
2,741.4625
|
April 10
|
2,872.490
|
Average weekly
|
2,725.4587
|
Average weekly
|
2,809.7566
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 1.52758 manat ($0.9).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.53374 manat ($15), which is 5.9 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
March 30
|
23.8076
|
April 6
|
24.4492
|
March 31
|
23.9985
|
April 7
|
25.8273
|
April 1
|
23.9271
|
April 8
|
25.5343
|
April 2
|
23.7946
|
April 9
|
25.6088
|
April 3
|
24.503
|
April 10
|
26.2491
|
Average weekly
|
24.00616
|
Average weekly
|
25.53374
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 18.074 manat ($10.6).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at more than 1,253 manat ($737.5), which is 1.4 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
March 30
|
1,226.465
|
April 6
|
1,235.594
|
March 31
|
1,241.629
|
April 7
|
1,251.132
|
April 1
|
1,239.4360
|
April 8
|
1,258.646
|
April 2
|
1,227.094
|
April 9
|
1,248.0465
|
April 3
|
1,235.2965
|
April 10
|
1,275.4845
|
Average weekly
|
1,235.7066
|
Average weekly
|
1,253.7806
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 195.7193 manat ($115.1).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,698 manat ($2,175), which is almost 5.3 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
March 30
|
3,896.1875
|
April 6
|
3,714.721
|
March 31
|
3,990.223
|
April 7
|
3,664.1545
|
April 1
|
4,003.8995
|
April 8
|
3,720.909
|
April 2
|
3,874.8355
|
April 9
|
3,725.261
|
April 3
|
3,814.290
|
April 10
|
3,665.778
|
Average weekly
|
3,893.884
|
Average weekly
|
3,698.1647