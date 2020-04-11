Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 84.2979 manat ($49.5) in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,809 manat ($1,652), which is 3 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold March 30 2,750.855 April 6 2,750.702 March 31 2,744.8115 April 7 2,818.532 April 1 2,696.1915 April 8 2,804.252 April 2 2,693.973 April 9 2,802.807 April 3 2,741.4625 April 10 2,872.490 Average weekly 2,725.4587 Average weekly 2,809.7566

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 1.52758 manat ($0.9).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.53374 manat ($15), which is 5.9 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver March 30 23.8076 April 6 24.4492 March 31 23.9985 April 7 25.8273 April 1 23.9271 April 8 25.5343 April 2 23.7946 April 9 25.6088 April 3 24.503 April 10 26.2491 Average weekly 24.00616 Average weekly 25.53374

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 18.074 manat ($10.6).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at more than 1,253 manat ($737.5), which is 1.4 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum March 30 1,226.465 April 6 1,235.594 March 31 1,241.629 April 7 1,251.132 April 1 1,239.4360 April 8 1,258.646 April 2 1,227.094 April 9 1,248.0465 April 3 1,235.2965 April 10 1,275.4845 Average weekly 1,235.7066 Average weekly 1,253.7806

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 195.7193 manat ($115.1).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,698 manat ($2,175), which is almost 5.3 percent less compared to the week before.