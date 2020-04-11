Iranian currency rates for April 11

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 11, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, compared to April 8, 27 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,934 rials.

Currency Iranian rial April 11 Iranian rial on April 8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,312 51,720 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,494 43,209 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,226 4,167 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,118 4,087 1 Danish krone DKK 6,152 6,112 1 Indian rupee INR 552 555 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,049 134,833 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,155 25,076 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,813 38,605 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,099 29,918 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,528 24,984 1 South African rand ZAR 2,338 2,293 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,271 6,194 1 Russian ruble RUB 572 558 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,517 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,675 25,753 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,706 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,719 29,410 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,465 49,467 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,200 2,172 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,301 34,494 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,593 29,739 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,970 5,954 100 Thai baths THB 128,583 127,818 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,749 9,666 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,657 34,396 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,934 45,626 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,344 9,603 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,210 13,208 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,659 2,588 1 Afghan afghani AFN 551 552 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,967 16,465 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,708 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,221 82,929 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,109 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 170,155 rials, and the price of $1 is 155,956 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 152,096 rials, and the price of $1 is 134,903 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 155,000-158,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 169,000-172,000 rials.