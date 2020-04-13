Iranian currency rates for April 13

Finance 13 April 2020 10:02 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for April 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 13, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, compared to April 11, 14 currencies have increased and 17 have decreased

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,896 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial April 13

Iranian rial on April 11

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,366

52,312

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,458

43,494

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,225

4,226

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,119

4,118

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,149

6,152

1 Indian rupee

INR

552

552

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

134,617

135,049

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

25,199

25,155

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,844

38,813

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,418

5,418

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,102

30,099

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,501

25,528

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,323

2,338

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,251

6,271

1 Russian ruble

RUB

574

572

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,540

3,529

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,624

26,675

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,638

29,719

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,465

49,465

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,214

2,200

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

30

30

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,334

34,301

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,777

29,593

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,960

5,970

100 Thai baths

THB

128,223

128,583

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,722

9,749

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,485

34,657

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

45,896

45,934

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,762

9,344

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,272

13,210

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,659

2,659

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

551

551

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,922

16,967

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

24,708

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,017

83,221

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,324

4,109

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,001

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 170,312 rials, and the price of $1 is 155,673 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 151,160 rials, and the price of $1 is 135,439 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 155,000-158,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 169,000-172,000 rials.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Passenger transportation by air in Turkey decreases in 1Q2020
Passenger transportation by air in Turkey decreases in 1Q2020
Cargo transshipment via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed
Cargo transshipment via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed
Kazakhstan's Air Astana cancels flights till end of April
Kazakhstan's Air Astana cancels flights till end of April
Loading Bars
Latest
Turkey - Kyrgyzstan trade turnover increases Turkey 11:28
Iran's Central Oil fields Company talks gas consumption Oil&Gas 11:27
Turkey increases exports of citruses to Georgia Turkey 11:22
Turkey’s Health Ministry opens tender to buy surgical tools Turkey 11:20
Passenger transportation by air in Turkey decreases in 1Q2020 World 11:17
STATE OF PLAY Placing a New World Order Other News 11:07
Turkey reduces export of citrus fruits to Russia Turkey 11:06
Uzbekistan reveals its coronavirus statistics as of April 13 Uzbekistan 10:55
Turkish Energy Ministry refuses TPAO to conduct oil, gas exploration Turkey 10:52
Projection of Italian flag on Heydar Aliyev Center building arouses great interest in Italy Society 10:51
Azerbaijan introduces fishing moratorium Society 10:50
Turkmenistan, IMF discuss current level of cooperation Finance 10:26
Amazon stops accepting new online grocery customers amid surging demand US 10:25
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 13 Finance 10:22
Thailand reports 28 new coronavirus cases, two new deaths Other News 10:19
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on April 13 Finance 10:18
OPEC+ cuts won’t match massive reduction in oil demand Oil&Gas 10:11
Oil climbs more than 4% as OPEC+ agree record output cut Oil&Gas 10:02
Iranian currency rates for April 13 Finance 10:02
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times within 24 hours Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:02
WB talks about Georgia’s macroeconomic policy in 2020 Business 09:55
World Bank plans large-scale project in Georgia Business 09:54
Azerbaijani Insurance Bureau: Drivers can get compulsory insurance certificates online Business 09:50
Iran's Jam Petrochemical Company sets production record Oil&Gas 09:41
MasterCard talks non-cash payments, new technologies, benefits of digital economy in Azerbaijan (INTERVIEW) Finance 09:16
Kyrgyzstan confirms 42 new cases of COVID-19, 419 in total Kyrgyzstan 08:55
Kazakhstan confirms 10 new cases of coronavirus Kazakhstan 08:39
At least 6 dead after tornadoes hit Mississippi: authorities US 08:24
S. Korea reports 25 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,537 Other News 07:53
UK ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for projecting country's flag on Heydar Aliyev Center’s building Politics 07:25
Chinese mainland reports 108 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 07:01
US Secretary of Energy Brouillette praises new OPEC+ agreement as ‘historic deal’ US 06:24
Belarus sees COVID-19 cases rise to 2,578 Other News 05:49
Brent crude oil price up 4.4% to $32.85 per barrel on London's ICE Oil&Gas 05:11
387 new COVID-19 cases reported in UAE, 4,123 in total Arab World 04:35
Ten more coronavirus patients die in Moscow - crisis center Russia 04:29
French sees effects of lockdown even as coronavirus death toll rises to 14,393 Europe 04:01
Chile sees 7,213 COVID-19 cases, 80 deaths Other News 03:27
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 1.8 mln : Johns Hopkins University World 02:50
South Africa coronavirus cases rise to 2,173 Other News 02:19
Erdogan rejects Soylu's resignation, praises his service to country Turkey 01:31
Italy's daily coronavirus death tally lowest since March 19 Europe 01:22
British PM Johnson discharged from hospital: statement Europe 00:47
Putin, Trump discuss situation on oil markets, strategic stability issues - Kremlin Russia 00:23
UAE committed to reducing oil production from its current 4.1 million bpd: Energy minister Arab World 12 April 23:40
Turkey's coronavirus cases near 57,000 with 480 recoveries in single day Turkey 12 April 23:15
Turkish Interior Minister resigns Turkey 12 April 22:43
Azerbaijan approves new OPEC+ deal (PHOTO) Economy 12 April 22:25
Heydar Aliyev Center supports UK amid COVID-19 outbreak (VIDEO) Society 12 April 22:15
Kenya confirms 6 new cases of COVID-19 as total number rises to 197 Other News 12 April 21:37
Iran Energy Exchange reveals goods to be on sale April 13 Oil&Gas 12 April 21:17
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 reach 252 in Georgia Georgia 12 April 21:12
Exports of non-oil products increase via Iran’s Anzali port Business 12 April 21:09
Iran discloses plans of Export Guarantee Fund Finance 12 April 21:09
Iran updates on operations of Export Guarantee Fund Finance 12 April 21:08
Iran sees increase in foreign investments Finance 12 April 21:08
Tax revenues increases in Iran Finance 12 April 21:00
Moon to join ASEAN+3 virtual summit on coronavirus this week World 12 April 20:53
Azerbaijan to join online meeting of OPEC+ Oil&Gas 12 April 19:56
England's coronavirus death toll rises by 657 to 9,594 Europe 12 April 19:35
1,124 more coronavirus deaths reported in Brazil Other News 12 April 18:42
40 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Azerbaijan, 50 cured Society 12 April 17:13
Mechanism for monitoring implementation of legislation on compulsory insurance must be observed in Azerbaijan Economy 12 April 16:08
Spain's overnight coronavirus death toll rises, total at 16,972 Europe 12 April 15:30
Iran to halt Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant’s operation for repair Nuclear Program 12 April 14:56
Iran updates on situation at customs Business 12 April 14:53
Death toll from coronavirus up in Iran Society 12 April 14:52
Iran’s PEDEC working to implement Qoureh Jask crude oil pipeline project Oil&Gas 12 April 14:52
Contract on Iran's Yaran oil field to be signed soon Oil&Gas 12 April 14:41
Iran’s PEDEC to start production from Azar oil field Oil&Gas 12 April 14:34
Volume of state social spending in Azerbaijan increases Finance 12 April 14:18
Azerbaijan discloses amount of payments to State Oil Fund by international partners Oil&Gas 12 April 13:37
Azerbaijan discloses indices of drilling operations as of 2019 Oil&Gas 12 April 13:12
Securities market in Azerbaijan grows Finance 12 April 13:02
Iran Energy Exchange reveals goods to be on sale April 12 Oil&Gas 12 April 12:48
Exports of products via Iran’s Kurdistan province announced Business 12 April 12:45
Peter Tase: Heads of state of Turkic Council acted swiftly towards achieving steady, effective cooperation amid spreading coronavirus Politics 12 April 12:44
Iran's petrochemical sector plans to increase production Oil&Gas 12 April 12:43
Plans revealed in port of Iran's Anzali Free Zone Business 12 April 12:42
IT GRUP Azerbaijan renders assistance to low-income families Society 12 April 12:14
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo via Caspian port of Iran announced Business 12 April 12:13
Incomes of Azerbaijan's population increase Finance 12 April 12:10
Central Bank of Iran trying to reduce damage on economy Finance 12 April 12:09
Number of workshops working with insurance announced in Markazi province of Iran Business 12 April 12:08
Production of Iranian Maroon Oil and Gas Production Company with equipment announced Oil&Gas 12 April 12:00
Chemical production in Azerbaijan grows Finance 12 April 11:44
Expert: Turkic Council Summit further strengthened fraternal ties, cooperation among Turkic states Politics 12 April 11:26
Students of UNEC show high activity in “Coursera for Campus” Society 12 April 11:01
Magnitude 4.6 quake shakes NW Iran Iran 12 April 10:32
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund’s current investment portfolio consists of more reliable instruments Economy 12 April 10:00
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 April 09:43
Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, three new deaths World 12 April 09:12
Britain's NHS working with Google, Apple on app to track coronavirus contact Europe 12 April 08:38
S.Korea reports 32 more COVID-19 cases, 10,512 in total Other News 12 April 07:58
236 illegal immigrants deported from eastern Libya Other News 12 April 07:13
Pakistan's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 5,000 mark with 86 deaths Other News 12 April 06:31
Mainland China reports 99 new coronavirus cases, a jump from previous day Other News 12 April 05:49
North Korea calls for stricter anti-epidemic measures Other News 12 April 05:03
Over 22,000 healthcare workers infected by COVID-19: WHO World 12 April 04:51
Users report Twitter failures worldwide ICT 12 April 04:15
All news