Iranian currency rates for April 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 13, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, compared to April 11, 14 currencies have increased and 17 have decreased

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,896 rials.

Currency Iranian rial April 13 Iranian rial on April 11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,366 52,312 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,458 43,494 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,225 4,226 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,119 4,118 1 Danish krone DKK 6,149 6,152 1 Indian rupee INR 552 552 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 134,617 135,049 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,199 25,155 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,844 38,813 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,102 30,099 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,501 25,528 1 South African rand ZAR 2,323 2,338 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,251 6,271 1 Russian ruble RUB 574 572 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,540 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,624 26,675 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,638 29,719 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,465 49,465 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,214 2,200 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,334 34,301 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,777 29,593 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,960 5,970 100 Thai baths THB 128,223 128,583 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,722 9,749 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,485 34,657 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,896 45,934 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,762 9,344 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,272 13,210 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,659 2,659 1 Afghan afghani AFN 551 551 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,922 16,967 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,708 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,017 83,221 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,324 4,109 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 170,312 rials, and the price of $1 is 155,673 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 151,160 rials, and the price of $1 is 135,439 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 155,000-158,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 169,000-172,000 rials.