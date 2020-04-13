Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate March 30 1.7 April 6 1.7 March 31 1.7 April 7 1.7 April 1 1.7 April 8 1.7 April 2 1.7 April 9 1.7 April 3 1.7 April 10 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.042 manat (0.2 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8432 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate March 30 1.8842 April 6 1.8385 March 31 1.8737 April 7 1.8398 April 1 1.874 April 8 1.8473 April 2 1.8594 April 9 1.8477 April 3 1.8427 April 10 1.8427 Average weekly 1.8668 Average weekly 1.8432

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0009 manat (4.1 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0225 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate March 30 0.0214 April 6 0.2518 March 31 0.0214 April 7 0.251 April 1 0.0216 April 8 0.2509 April 2 0.0215 April 9 0.2508 April 3 0.022 April 10 0.2543 Average weekly 0.0215 Average weekly 0.2518

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0025 manat (1 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2518 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate March 30 0.2624 April 6 0.2518 March 31 0.2585 April 7 0.251 April 1 0.2569 April 8 0.2509 April 2 0.2534 April 9 0.2508 April 3 0.2563 April 10 0.2543 Average weekly 0.2575 Average weekly 0.2518

