Gold price up in Azerbaijan on April 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

Trend:

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on April 15, compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 12.877 manat and amounted to 2,931.004 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2006 manat and amounted to 26.6608 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 48.288 manat and amounted to 1,344.802 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 20.026 manat and amounted to 3,829.352 manat per ounce.

Precious metals April 15, 2020 April 14, 2020 Gold XAU 2,931.004 2,918.127 Silver XAG 26.6608 26.4602 Platinum XPT 1,344.802 1,296.514 Palladium XPD 3,829.352 3,849.378

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on April 15)