Gold price down in Azerbaijan on April 16

Finance 16 April 2020 10:23 (UTC+04:00)
Gold price down in Azerbaijan on April 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 16

Trend:

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on April 16, compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 14.892 manat and amounted to 2,916.112 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.5195 manat and amounted to 26.1413 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 13.999 manat and amounted to 1,330.803 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 52.785 manat and amounted to 3,776.567 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

April 16, 2020

April 15, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,916.112

2,931.004

Silver

XAG

26.1413

26.6608

Platinum

XPT

1,330.803

1,344.802

Palladium

XPD

3,776.567

3,829.352

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on April 16)

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Production volume of major Iranian steel companies announced
Production volume of major Iranian steel companies announced
Iranian currency rates for April 16
Iranian currency rates for April 16
Iran to inaugurate major electricity and water projects
Iran to inaugurate major electricity and water projects
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan’s TOP 5 trade partners in 1Q2020 named Finance 11:03
Chairman of Uzbek Central Bank talks currency exchange rate Finance 11:02
Volume of export-oriented rail freight transportation increases in Azerbaijan Transport 10:58
Following a decade of wariness, nuclear power may be in demand again Oil&Gas 10:56
Mexico emerges as big winner from OPEC+ negotiations Oil&Gas 10:56
US energy secretary: New OPEC+ deal is going to help a lot Oil&Gas 10:36
Production volume of major Iranian steel companies announced Business 10:32
Turkmenistan, Ukraine discuss bilateral cooperation prospects Turkmenistan 10:31
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 16 Finance 10:24
China sees drop in imported coronavirus cases but local infections rise Other News 10:23
Italy’s Saipem decides to withdraw 2020 guidance Oil&Gas 10:23
Gold price down in Azerbaijan on April 16 Finance 10:23
Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 2,866, deaths by 315 Europe 10:18
Iranian currency rates for April 16 Finance 10:18
Cotton-growing regions of Azerbaijan start sowing Economy 10:16
Production of oil and gas majors should fall by single-digit percentages Oil&Gas 10:12
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:10
Uzbekistan reveals its coronavirus statistics Uzbekistan 10:08
Oil market rebalancing could take several years Oil&Gas 10:07
Iran to inaugurate major electricity and water projects Oil&Gas 09:34
Renewables face three main challenges from coronavirus crisis Oil&Gas 09:26
Coronavirus death toll in US surpasses 30,000 — Johns Hopkins University US 08:48
Over 650 people on board Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier test positive for COVID Other News 08:17
Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz fail to reach unity deal, deadlock persists Israel 07:45
S. Korea reports 22 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,613 Other News 07:13
Chinese mainland reports 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 06:28
Mexico registers 448 new cases of coronavirus and new 43 deaths: health ministry Other News 05:49
Russia carried out anti-satellite missile test: U.S. military Russia 05:13
Iranian vessels come dangerously close to U.S. military ships US 04:29
Israel reports 12,501 COVID-19 cases with daily highest 368 new recoveries Israel 03:56
Seven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow Russia 03:15
Singapore reports daily record high of 447 new COVID-19 cases Other News 02:29
Over 1,400 coronavirus fatalities reported in France in past day Europe 01:51
Colombia to put 4,000 prisoners on house arrest to curb coronavirus spread in jails Other News 01:03
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 70,000 in past day, WHO says World 00:25
Two dead in French military helicopter crash Europe 15 April 23:47
Finland to increase funding for WHO Europe 15 April 23:21
Israel brings reagents from South Korea for 100,000 COVID-19 tests Israel 15 April 22:48
Heydar Aliyev Center supports EU countries amid COVID-19 outbreak (VIDEO) Politics 15 April 22:29
Volkswagen to resume production in Germany starting April 20 Europe 15 April 22:12
Aramco offers struggling refiners sweeter terms for crude Arab World 15 April 21:46
Coronavirus cases in Turkey reach almost 70,000 with addition of 4,281 new cases Turkey 15 April 21:32
EIB intends to allocate additional funds for Georgia Finance 15 April 21:15
Average monthly salary increases in Azerbaijan Finance 15 April 20:53
Georgia to receive significant international financial assistance Finance 15 April 20:45
US plays significant role in Georgian economy Business 15 April 20:39
Subsistence minimum for average household increases in Georgia Business 15 April 20:00
Azerbaijan reveals gender statistics of coronavirus infected people Society 15 April 19:48
Kazakh farmers to export cabbage to Russia as export restrictions lifted Business 15 April 19:27
Georgian notes key indicators of economic cooperation with US Business 15 April 19:25
Cargo transshipment volume from Israel via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 disclosed Turkey 15 April 19:25
No cases of mass coronavirus infection in any hospital in Azerbaijan today Society 15 April 19:23
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry discloses gas production and export data on ACG and Shah Deniz fields in 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 15 April 19:11
Azerbaijani and Georgian presidents had conversation through video conference (PHOTO) Politics 15 April 19:09
Container train departed from China to arrive in Turkey via Trans-Caspian transport route Transport 15 April 19:08
Iran's announces export volume via Fereidoonkenar customs Business 15 April 19:03
Georgia creates anti-crisis economic group to mitigate coronavirus impact Business 15 April 18:57
Kazakhstan lifts restrictions on export of some agriculture goods Business 15 April 18:52
Rob Sobhani: So-called "elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh may hurt peace process Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 April 18:50
Bryza: So-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh are not helpful for creating positive atmosphere surrounding talks Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 April 18:43
New feeder vessel connects ports of Baku and Turkmenbashi Transport 15 April 18:39
Azerbaijan's industrial production grows in 1Q2020 Finance 15 April 18:38
Iran's export to China drops Business 15 April 18:37
Cabinet of Ministers: People dying from coronavirus in Azerbaijan buried at state expense Society 15 April 18:37
Georgia simplifies loan issuance process Finance 15 April 18:30
Cabinet of Ministers: Issue of imposing curfew after April 20 not discussed in Azerbaijan Society 15 April 18:27
Azerbaijan increases import of ready-made clothing from Turkey Turkey 15 April 18:21
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva thanks Turkey for showing solidarity (PHOTO) Politics 15 April 18:19
Iranian Energy Exchange reveals goods for sale on April 18 Oil&Gas 15 April 18:15
TABIB: Highly qualified specialists studying coronavirus genotype in Azerbaijan Society 15 April 18:14
Retail trade volume increases in Kazakhstan Business 15 April 18:11
Azerbaijani citizens staying abroad to be able to come back Society 15 April 18:05
Azerbaijan's Operational Headquarters: People recovering from coronavirus may get infected again Society 15 April 18:04
Azerbaijan's Operational Headquarters reveals who most often gets infected with COVID-19 Society 15 April 18:04
Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan preparing proposals on gradual abolition of special quarantine regime Society 15 April 17:59
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers talks end of quarantine, restoration of educational process Society 15 April 17:57
TABIB on coronavirus: No shortage in any medical institution in Azerbaijan Society 15 April 17:50
Turkey reveals number of trailers, containers passing through its ports in 1Q2020 Turkey 15 April 17:47
BusinessOptix to support dev't of digital aviation regulation system in Kazakhstan Business 15 April 17:41
IMIDRO talks about projects in mining industry in Iran Business 15 April 17:40
Turkmennebit State concern opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 15 April 17:35
Cabinet of Ministers: Positive statistics recorded in Azerbaijan regarding coronavirus pandemic Society 15 April 17:31
Cargo transportation by air grows in Azerbaijan in 1Q2020 Transport 15 April 17:25
Cargo transshipment volume from South Korea via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 disclosed Turkey 15 April 17:25
Data on production, export of oil at ACG, Shah Deniz fields in Azerbaijan announced Oil&Gas 15 April 17:23
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 15 April 17:19
Interstate agreement on laying Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan approved by Azerbaijan Business 15 April 17:16
Iran's import of electrical goods from Turkey up in 1Q2020 Turkey 15 April 17:13
Anti-Crisis Fund of Uzbekistan actively supports country's economy Finance 15 April 17:10
IMF decreases Kazakhstan's GDP growth forecast Business 15 April 17:09
Azerbaijan sees significant changes in indicators of natural gas export Oil&Gas 15 April 17:04
Azerbaijan confirms 56 new coronavirus cases, 53 recovered Politics 15 April 17:04
Iran MP talks issue of removing zeroes from Iran's national currency Finance 15 April 17:00
Turkmenistan discusses accession to number of international UN documents Turkmenistan 15 April 16:58
Azerbaijan's oil products export up in 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 15 April 16:48
Cargo transshipment volume from Ukraine via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 disclosed Turkey 15 April 16:45
Kazakh-Japanese uranium extracting venture opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 15 April 16:40
Turkmenistan slightly increases import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 15 April 16:36
Public discussion of amendments to national constitution begins in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 15 April 16:36
Turkish Health Ministry opens tender to buy disposable syringes Turkey 15 April 16:30
All news