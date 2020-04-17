Gold price drops in Azerbaijan on April 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on April 17 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 12.478 manat and amounted to 2,903.634 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0012 manat and amounted to 26.1401 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 9.01 manat and amounted to 1,321.793 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 20.264 manat and amounted to 3,756.303 manat per ounce.

Precious metals April 17, 2020 April 16, 2020 Gold XAU 2,903.634 2,916.112 Silver XAG 26.1401 26.1413 Platinum XPT 1,321.793 1,330.803 Palladium XPD 3,756.303 3,776.567

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on April 17)