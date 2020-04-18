Iranian currency rates for April 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, compared to April 16, 23 currencies have increased and 13 have decreased

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,659 rials.

Currency Iranian rial April 18 Iranian rial on April 16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,543 52,423 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,444 43,424 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,208 4,173 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,067 3,989 1 Danish krone DKK 6,122 6,124 1 Indian rupee INR 550 549 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 134,724 134,833 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,264 25,173 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,061 38,930 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 29,993 29,751 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,339 25,038 1 South African rand ZAR 2,233 2,248 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,059 6,084 1 Russian ruble RUB 568 561 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,530 3,532 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,729 26,423 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,528 29,445 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,572 49,581 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,188 2,189 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,154 34,125 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,794 29,690 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,938 5,936 100 Thai baths THB 129,049 128,406 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,612 9,659 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,534 34,235 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,659 45,700 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,838 9,832 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,392 13,364 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,693 2,677 1 Afghan afghani AFN 552 550 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,248 17,062 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,708 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,658 82,912 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,098 4,329 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 169,388 rials, and the price of $1 is 154,597 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 151,428 rials, and the price of $1 is 136,147 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 154,000-157,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 168,000-171,000 rials.