Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18
By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:
The price of one ounce of gold increased by 107.4629 manat ($63.2) in Azerbaijan last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,917.2195 manat ($1,716), which is 3.6 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
April 6
|
2,750.702
|
April 13
|
2,862.7575
|
April 7
|
2,818.532
|
April 14
|
2,918.127
|
April 8
|
2,804.252
|
April 15
|
2,931.004
|
April 9
|
2,802.807
|
April 16
|
2,916.112
|
April 10
|
2,872.490
|
April 17
|
2,903.634
|
Average weekly
|
2,809.7566
|
Average weekly
|
2,917.2195
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.81686 manat (40 cents).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.3506 manat ($15.5), which is 3.1 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
April 6
|
24.4492
|
April 13
|
25.9272
|
April 7
|
25.8273
|
April 14
|
26.4602
|
April 8
|
25.5343
|
April 15
|
26.6608
|
April 9
|
25.6088
|
April 16
|
26.1413
|
April 10
|
26.2491
|
April 17
|
26.1401
|
Average weekly
|
25.53374
|
Average weekly
|
26.3506
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 69.6974 manat ($41).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at more than 1,323.478 manat ($778.5), which is 5.2 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
April 6
|
1,235.5940
|
April 13
|
1,267.2565
|
April 7
|
1,251.1320
|
April 14
|
1,296.514
|
April 8
|
1,258.6460
|
April 15
|
1,344.802
|
April 9
|
1,248.0465
|
April 16
|
1,330.803
|
April 10
|
1,275.4845
|
April 17
|
1,321.793
|
Average weekly
|
1,235.7066
|
Average weekly
|
1,323.478
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 104.7353 manat ($61.6).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,802.9 manat ($2,237), which is 2.8 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
April 6
|
3,714.7210
|
April 13
|
3,866.6840
|
April 7
|
3,664.1545
|
April 14
|
3,849.378
|
April 8
|
3,720.9090
|
April 15
|
3,829.352
|
April 9
|
3,725.2610
|
April 16
|
3,776.567
|
April 10
|
3,665.7780
|
April 17
|
3,756.303
|
Average weekly
|
3,698.1647
|
Average weekly
|
3,802.9