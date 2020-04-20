Iranian currency rates for April 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, compared to April 18, 10 currencies have increased and 27 have decreased

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,627rials.

Currency Iranian rial April 20 Iranian rial on April 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,419 52,543 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,381 43,444 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,204 4,208 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,050 4,067 1 Danish krone DKK 6,117 6,122 1 Indian rupee INR 549 550 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 134,705 134,724 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,261 25,264 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,949 39,061 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 29,850 29,993 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,271 25,339 1 South African rand ZAR 2,236 2,233 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,075 6,059 1 Russian ruble RUB 567 568 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,516 3,530 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,647 26,729 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,497 29,528 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,540 49,572 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,193 2,188 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,145 34,154 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,774 29,794 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,935 5,938 100 Thai baths THB 129,153 129,049 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,567 9,612 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,474 34,534 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,627 45,659 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,863 9,838 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,356 13,392 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,710 2,693 1 Afghan afghani AFN 549 552 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,164 17,248 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,708 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,539 82,658 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,098 4,098 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 167,156 rials, and the price of $1 is 152,582 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 149,407 rials, and the price of $1 is 136,773 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 151,000-154,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 165,000-168,000 rials.